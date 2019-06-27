Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
14:00
Church of All Saints
Great Bourton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avril Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Thomas

Notice Condolences

Avril Thomas Notice
THOMAS Avril Dawn Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital
on 13th June, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of Frank,
much loved mother of the late Felicity,
Judith, Hilary, Philip, Hugh and Rachel
and grams to six wonderful grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place
at the Church of All Saints,
Great Bourton on Monday,
8 th July at 2.00pm.
No black ties please.
Family flowers only,
donations preferred for the
Horton General Hospital,
Banbury may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.