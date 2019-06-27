|
THOMAS Avril Dawn Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital
on 13th June, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of Frank,
much loved mother of the late Felicity,
Judith, Hilary, Philip, Hugh and Rachel
and grams to six wonderful grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place
at the Church of All Saints,
Great Bourton on Monday,
8 th July at 2.00pm.
No black ties please.
Family flowers only,
donations preferred for the
Horton General Hospital,
Banbury may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
