READ Audrey Dora Passed away peacefully
at Glebefields Care Home
on 21st February 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private family cremation
will take place followed by
a service of thanksgiving at
All Saints Church, Wroxton at
2.30pm on Tuesday 12th March.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Katharine House Hospice c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
