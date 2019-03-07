Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Wroxton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Read

Notice Condolences

Audrey Read Notice
READ Audrey Dora Passed away peacefully
at Glebefields Care Home
on 21st February 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private family cremation
will take place followed by
a service of thanksgiving at
All Saints Church, Wroxton at
2.30pm on Tuesday 12th March.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Katharine House Hospice c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.