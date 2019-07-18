Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
16:00
Banbury Crematorium
WHITTON Ashley
"Shaun" Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Sunday 14th July 2019, aged 58 years. Much loved Dad, Gramps, Brother, Uncle and Friend, who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at Banbury Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 4.00pm. All bikers welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for The Brodey Centre, Horton General Hospital
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 18, 2019
