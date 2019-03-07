Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium Chapel
Arthur Plester Notice
PLESTER Arthur Ronald
'Ron' Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital on 23rd February 2019, aged 98 years.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday, 20th March at 2.00pm, followed by interment
in Hardwick Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if preferred to Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
