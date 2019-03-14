Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Arthur Malcher Notice
MALCHER Arthur Dennis
Known as Dennis Peacefully on 28th February 2019, aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of the late Maisie. Father of Sue and Kath and grandad of Sarah, Victoria, James and Jonathan.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 21st March, 12.00 noon
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Horton General Hospital Charity
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or
via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
