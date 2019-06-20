Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:30
Adderbury Parish Church
Arthur Eley Notice
ELEY Arthur
'Sam' Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at The Katharine House Hospice on 12th June 2019,
aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of Cynthia
and much loved Dad to Ted,
Nigel, Jane and Kate.
A loving Grampy, Great Grampy
and friend to many
who will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Adderbury Parish Church on
Friday 5th July at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for the Bodicote Branch of
The Royal British Legion c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Adderbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
