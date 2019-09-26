Home

Anthony Chard Notice
CHARD Anthony
'Tony' Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice on 17th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Carole,
much loved Dad to Rachel and Brad, loving Grampy to Holly, Harry, Max and Hugh, brother and friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd October at 2.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019
