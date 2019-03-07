|
PANTING Ann Juanita Peacefully on
26th February, aged 85 years.
Much loved wife
of the late Maurice,
mother of Jackie and
the late Stephen
and nan of Samantha,
Jessica and Jake.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
St Leonard's Church, Banbury on
Wednesday, 13th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
Foundation for Liver Research
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
