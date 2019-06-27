Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
13:30
St Mary Magdalene Church
Wardington
Andrew Pearson Notice
PEARSON Andrew Jane is sad to announce that her beloved husband Andrew fell asleep on 22nd June in Katharine House, aged 65
after a long illness.
He was a much loved dad,
grandad and brother who will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Wardington on Friday, 5th July
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Christadelphian Care Homes may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 27, 2019
