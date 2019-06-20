|
BARNES Andrew Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at Gracewell of Adderbury on 13th June 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years.
The beloved husband of Jeannette and much loved Dad to Lisa, Pippa, Teona and Paul. Father in law of Reuben, Ian and Stephanie, adored Grandad to Hannah, James, Bryony, Rosy, Eleanor and Grace and dear friend to many who will be so greatly missed.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place at Adderbury Parish Church on
Monday 15th July at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The MND Association and or
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
