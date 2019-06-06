|
|
|
BRECKNELL Ambrose
'Amba' Of South Newington.
Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 28th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
The beloved Husband of Linda,
much loved Father to Jonathan and Katie and a loving Grandad.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place at South Newington Parish Church on Wednesday 12th June at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Parkinson's UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
Read More