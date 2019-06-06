Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ambrose Brecknell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ambrose Brecknell

Notice Condolences

Ambrose Brecknell Notice
BRECKNELL Ambrose
'Amba' Of South Newington.
Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 28th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
The beloved Husband of Linda,
much loved Father to Jonathan and Katie and a loving Grandad.
Service of Thanksgiving to take place at South Newington Parish Church on Wednesday 12th June at 2.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Parkinson's UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.