Allan Tod

Notice TOD Greta and Allan The family of Greta and Allan wish to thank most sincerely family and friends for their support, cards and flowers received following their sad loss.

Especially to West Bar Surgery and

G.P. Out of Hours Service.

All staff at Greigcare for their

attentive care and support.

Richard Smith & Staff at Humphris for the professional and sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements.

Revds. Ronald and Liz Hawkes

for a beautiful service.

Tracy, Tracey and Katie for the refreshments and finally thank you to everyone who attended the funeral and to those who generously made donations to Katharine House Hospice and the Stroke Association. Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 1, 2019