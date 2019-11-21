|
|
|
KERBY Alfred
"John" At home on 7th November 2019,
aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of
Rita and a much loved Dad to Trevor, Stuart, Andrew, Stephen and Tracey.
A loving Grandad to his fourteen grandchildren,
fifteen great grandchildren
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November at
12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Dementia UK c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019