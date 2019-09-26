|
|
|
DUNN Alfred
'Mervyn' Of Bloxham, passed away peacefully
on 20th September 2019 at the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 96 years.
Loving husband to the late Dorothy, much loved Dad to the late Mary,
and also Jean, Pat and Tom.
Father in law to
Ken, Tom, Tony and Judith.
Much adored Gog to all his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Parish Church, Bloxham on Thursday 10th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019