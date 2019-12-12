|
|
|
WARD Albert Peacefully at
Charter House, Bedford on
30th November 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband to the late Greta, loving father to Pamela
and Karen and the late Diane.
A brother, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday, 20th December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019