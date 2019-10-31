|
|
|
The Final Victory Lap of
(Jim) Alan
George Joseph
Green
and a farewell to our Dad
Oh yea, Oh yea, Oh yea.... A proclamation!
Let it be known that family and friends of the late Jim Green,
Esquire, who is the Retired
Town Crier of West LIncoln and Smithville, for 32 years and
who passed away on
December 15th, 2015.
We will gather to remember a
truly remarkable man,
husband and father ar Smithville Legion Branch #393
on Saturday 5th October 2019, commencing at 1100 hours,
when the interment will take place in the Union Cemetery,
opposite the Smithville Legion and a small luncheon
will follow at the Legion afterwards.
Of all his qualities, Jim had a passion for helping whenever
and wherever the need existed. No greater example of his
altruistic nature can be found than in his final endeavor
on this earth in donating his remains in the name of
advancing medical knowledge.
It is the final scene of this performance that we enter now, as he returns to us from Guelph Universities medical program.
No doubt with more questions than answers for those students
that may have looked upon him and said,
'That's not in the textbook'.
Come one and come all and let us celebrate together,
a life well lived.
With thanks from,
The Gainham, Green, Thompson and Siddall families.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019