DANCER Alan On March 19th 2019 peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sue,
loving dad, grandad and
a much loved brother
and brother in law.
Funeral service at
King's Sutton Baptist Church
on Thursday, 4th April at 2.00pm,
interment to follow at
King's Sutton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
