Adam Walsh

Adam Walsh Notice
Walsh Adam James Passed away suddenly
on 9th November 2019,
aged 35 years.
A much loved Son, Brother,
Grandson and friend
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 16th December 2019 in
The Chapel, Heyford Park at 11am
followed by the burial in
Fairspear Natural Burial Ground.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, Chapel House, 13 North St, Bicester, OX26 6NA. Tel: 01869 244200.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019
