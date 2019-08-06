Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:30
John Gamble's Funeral Home
7 Meeting Street
Dromore
GRAHAM William James (Billy). Died August 3rd 2019 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved partner of Liz Walker late of 14 Church View, Dromore, Co Down a dear father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral Service will be held in John Gamble's Funeral Home 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ today Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Dromore New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore (address as above) for Diabetes UK. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Partner, Family and the entire Family Circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
