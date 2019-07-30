Resources More Obituaries for William ELLIOTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William ELLIOTT

Notice ELLIOTT

The daughters and family circle of the late William Elliott wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to Rev Kenny Hanna and the Rev Ian Kenny for their prayers and kind words of comfort at the home and Funeral Service and to the organist Mrs Gwen Doran. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and staff of Dromara Group Surgery, the Domiciliary Carers, St John Ambulance Service and the Doctors and Nurses of Craigavon I. C. U. for all their care and attention. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent letters or cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers attended the funeral or helped in any way. Also to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the Funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

10, Hawthorn Hill, Kinallen Dromara. Published in Banbridge Leader on July 30, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.