|
|
|
ELLIOTT William James, died July 15th 2019 peacefully at hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Violet, 10 Hawthorn Hill, Kinallen, Dromara and much loved father of Maree, Wilma and Viola. Service of Thanksgiving took place in Second Dromara Presbyterian Church on Thursday 18th July followed by interment in Dromara Reformed Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Revival Movement Association and St John Ambulance NI Funds (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law James and Mark, grandchildren Aaron, Matthew, John and Sarah and the entire family circle. With Christ which is far better.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 23, 2019