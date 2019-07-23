Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ELLIOTT

Notice Condolences

William ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT William James, died July 15th 2019 peacefully at hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Violet, 10 Hawthorn Hill, Kinallen, Dromara and much loved father of Maree, Wilma and Viola. Service of Thanksgiving took place in Second Dromara Presbyterian Church on Thursday 18th July followed by interment in Dromara Reformed Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Revival Movement Association and St John Ambulance NI Funds (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law James and Mark, grandchildren Aaron, Matthew, John and Sarah and the entire family circle. With Christ which is far better.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.