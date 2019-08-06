|
|
|
TATE Thomas (Tom) Passed away August 1st 2019 peacefully at St John's House Hospice Newry after an illness bravely fought. Devoted husband of Diane, 41 Mullaghdrin Road, Dromore Co Down, much loved father of Jason, father-in-law of Laura, dear grandad of Naomi and dearly loved son of Jack and Violet Tate. Service of Thanksgiving took place in Dromore Free Presbyterian Church on Saturday 3rd August 2019. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for St John's House Hospice Newry. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. At peace.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Aug. 6, 2019