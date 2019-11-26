Home

SHANNON Thomas (Tommy) died November 21st 2019 suddenly at his home in his 86th year. Dearly beloved husband of Anna late of 10 Fairview Park, Dromore Co Down and much loved father of Ian, Carol and the late Tom, dear father-in-law of Jan, Michael and Maureen and loving grandfather of Clive, Gregg, Alex, James and Hannah. Funeral Service was held in First Dromore Presbyterian Church on Sunday 24th November followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 26, 2019
