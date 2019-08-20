|
ALEXANDER Samuel David (Sam) died August 12th 2019 peacefully at Bannview House Care Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty, late of Dromore Co Down, much loved father of David, Gordon and Colin, father-in-law of Anne, Elaine, Lydia and Lynn, a loving Poppa to Sam and Ben, grandfather to Christopher, Claire, Peter and Michael and a great-grandfather to Freya and Loki. Funeral Service was held in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Dromore on Thursday 15th August followed by interment in Dromore New Cemetery. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Alzheimer's Society. Lovingly remem-bered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
At peace with the Lord.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Aug. 20, 2019