WILSON

The son, daughters and family circle of the late Robina (Beenie) Wilson wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev Geoff Wilson and Rev Jonathan Brown for their prayers and kind words of comfort at the Funeral Service and to the organist Mr. Stephen Thompson. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Craigavon Area Hospital Ward 1 North for all their care and attention. Sincere thanks to the ladies of Dromore Cathedral for the refreshments following the funeral service. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers, attended the funeral or helped in any way. Also to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the Funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. 55, Maypole Park, Dromore. Published in Banbridge Leader on June 18, 2019