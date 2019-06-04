|
|
|
WILSON (nee-McClune) Robina (Beenie). Died May 31st 2019 peacefully at Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas, late of 55 Maypole Park, Dromore Co Down and much loved mother of Samuel, Kathy, Linda and the late Jeffrey. Funeral took place from her late home on Sunday 2nd June to Dromore Cathedral for Service followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Dromore Cathedral Development Fund. Lovingly remem-bered by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law William and Patrick, grandchildren Peter, Emma, LindaJane, Natasha and Amy, great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on June 4, 2019
Read More