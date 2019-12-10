|
STURROCK Philip James. Died November 30th 2019 (suddenly) at his home in Lisburn. Dearly loved son of Olga and Stephen and much loved brother of Matthew, Nathan and Ryan, 32 Drumaghadone Road, Dromore Co Down. Funeral Service took place in First Dromore Presbyterian Church (Kindly Granted) on Thursday 5th December followed by interment in Dromore New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for PIPS NI. Lovingly remem-bered by his sorrowing Parents, brothers and the entire family circle. Deuteronomy 33 v 27.
The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Dec. 10, 2019