FINEGAN Peter. Died 23rd September 2019 (suddenly) at his home 8 Laganvale, Dromore, Co Down. R.I.P. Dearly loved father of Peter, Bridget and Wayne, dear granda of Chloe, Jack and Oliver, son of the late John and Bella Finegan and much loved brother of Kathleen, Ellie, Mary, Paddy, Ann, Gerald, Gabriel, Michael, Agnes, Clare, John, Noel and Dan. Peters remains were removed from his late residence on Friday 27th September for Requiem Mass in St Colman's Church Dromore followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for Southern Area Hospice. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, sisters brothers nephews, nieces and the entire family circle. St Martin Pray for Him.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
