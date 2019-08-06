|
WILKINSON 2nd August 2019, at his home 99a Iveagh Drive, Banbridge. Formerly of "Sandy Hill" 196, Ballygowan Road, Dromore, Co. Down. Nathaniel (Thanny) dearly loved son of Martie and the late George, dear brother of Jane, Mary, George, Clifford and Martin, brother in-law of Mervyn and Dawn and a dear uncle. House Private. Funeral Service today Tuesday 6th August at 2pm in Moria Non- Subscribing Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining burying ground. No flowers please. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle"
Published in Banbridge Leader on Aug. 6, 2019