Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
14:00
Moria Non- Subscribing Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel WILKINSON

Notice Condolences

Nathaniel WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON 2nd August 2019, at his home 99a Iveagh Drive, Banbridge. Formerly of "Sandy Hill" 196, Ballygowan Road, Dromore, Co. Down. Nathaniel (Thanny) dearly loved son of Martie and the late George, dear brother of Jane, Mary, George, Clifford and Martin, brother in-law of Mervyn and Dawn and a dear uncle. House Private. Funeral Service today Tuesday 6th August at 2pm in Moria Non- Subscribing Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining burying ground. No flowers please. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle"
Published in Banbridge Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.