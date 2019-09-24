|
McLEAN (Nee-Ginn) Muriel Caroline. 15th September 2019 (peacefully) at Bramblewood Care Home Bangor in her 94th year. Late of Cowan Heron House, Dromore Co Down. Dearly beloved wife of the late James McLean, a devoted mother of Maureen, Ann, Jim, Margaret, May and Sylvia and a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral Service took place in Dromore Cathedral on Thursday 19th September followed by interment in Dromore New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore. BT25 1AQ for Bramblewood Care Home (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Remembered and loved by her entire family circle. God saw you growing weary and cure was not to be, He gently closed your weary eyes and whispered "Come to me".
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 24, 2019