The sisters Josephine, Georgie, Gertie, nieces and nephews of the late May Spence wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev Brian Moodie for his prayers and kind words of comfort at the Funeral Service and to the organist Mrs Elizabeth McDonald. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Craigavon Area Hospital for all their care and support. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers attended the funeral or helped in any way. Our sincere thanks to all who helped with the provision of refreshments following the Funeral Service. Also to John Gamble Funeral Director Dromore for the considerate and professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. 21 Banbridge Road, Dromore.