SPENCE Mary (May) Died September 10th 2019 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Billy Spence, Banbridge Road, Dromore, Co. Down. Funeral Service took place in First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Dromore on Friday 13th September 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Building Fund Dromore. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sister Josephine, nephew Stephen, his wife Nessie, great-nephew Barry and his partner Brenda, great-niece Nicola and the entire Family Circle. Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 17, 2019