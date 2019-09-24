Home

McATEER Martin. Died 16th September 2019 (peacefully) at his home 15 Gransha Road, Dromara. R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of Jacqueline, much loved father of Catrina, Martine, Laura, Patrick, Mark and the late Sara-Marie. Martin's remains were removed from his late home on Thursday 19th September for Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Church Finnis followed by interment in St. Colman's Cemetery Dromore. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore. BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie Nurses. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law David and Glynn, Patrick's Partner Lauren, Mark's Partner Lauren, grandchildren, Sister Christine, Brothers Joe, Gerry, James and John and the entire Family Circle. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for Martin.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
