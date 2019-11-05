|
DICKSON (nee Thompson), Martha Jane. Died November 3rd 2019 (peacefully) at Mountvale Nursing Home in her 95th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Robert James Dickson Hampton Rise Dromore Co Down and much loved mother of Ronnie and Uel. Service of Thanksgiving for Martha's Life will be held in First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Dromore on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Dromore Women's League (Cheques made payable to John Gamble). Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law Sharon, grand-children Simon, Paul and Jonathan their wives Grace, Emma and Alison, great-grandson Caleb, sisters Agnes, Betty and Irene and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 5, 2019