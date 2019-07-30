Home

McROBERTS (Nee Spratt) 24th July 2019, peacefully at Southern Area Hospice, late of 14, Braeside Manor, Dromore, Co. Down. Margaret Eileen, dearly loved wife of the late David. Funeral Service took place on Saturday 27th July in Dromore Cathedral followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard.
Family Flowers were placed on the grave. Donations if desired for Southern Area Hospice C/O R. J. Poots & Co., 6 Circular Road, Dromore, BT25 1AL. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 30, 2019
