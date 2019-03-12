|
McCLENAGHAN (nee Gribben) March 8th, suddenly in hospital, formerly of Drumbroneth Road, Dromore and Nightingale Nursing Home, Levina Elizabeth, loving wife of the late William (Billy), much loved and devoted mother of David, mother in law of Kirsten, grandmother of Melvin and great grandmother of Tyler. Funeral service was held in Dromore Cathedral on Monday 11th March followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Donations if desired for Dromore Cathedral Building Fund, cheques made payable to Brian Poots & Sons, Funeral Services, 106 Skeagh Road, Dromore, BT25 2PZ. Will be sadly missed by her son, daughter in law, sister and all the family circle.
The Lord is my Shepherd
Published in Banbridge Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
