|
|
|
ADAMS Julia (nee-McVeigh). February 12th 2019 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Gail, Joanne and Nicola, late of Corbally Avenue, Antrim, daughter of the late Frank and Muriel McVeigh and much loved sister of Gerald, Raina, Frank and the late Anna (formerly of Dromore Co Down). Funeral service will be held in First Presbyterian (Non-Subscribing) Church Dromore on Saturday 16th February 2019 at 10am followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium at 2pm. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for Macmillan Cancer Unit, Antrim Area Hospital (cheques made payable to John Gamble). Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister and the entire family circle at home and abroad.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More