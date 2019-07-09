|
BYRNE Joe (widely known as Chippy Joe) died suddenly on the 4th July 2019 in his family home of 4 Bannview Road, Banbridge. Joe, dearly beloved husband of the late Rose and devoted father of John, Denise, Margretta, Audrey and Chiara. May he rest in peace. His funeral took place on Sunday 7th July at 3pm in St. Patrick's Church, Dromore Street. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Paul, Geoffrey, Thomas and Kevin, grandchildren Sean, Cliodhna, Ursula, Odhran, Caoimhe, Paul, Orlaith, Eimear, Eva, Cara, Ellie, Rose, Thomas and Lucas, great grandchildren Maisie and Harvey, sister Monica, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 9, 2019