PATIENCE James. Died November 17th 2019 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly loved husband of Anne (Aine) 23 Beresford Green, Dromore, Co. Down, much loved father of Jack and Katie, father-in-law of Candice, dear son of Jack and Rae and brother of John. Funeral service took place in Dromore Cathedral Wednesday 20th November 2019 followed by a private family cremation. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Walk with me and I will never be alone.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 26, 2019