More Obituaries for James PATIENCE
James PATIENCE

James PATIENCE

James PATIENCE Notice
PATIENCE James. Died November 17th 2019 (peacefully) at hospital. Dearly loved husband of Anne (Aine) 23 Beresford Green, Dromore, Co. Down, much loved father of Jack and Katie, father-in-law of Candice, dear son of Jack and Rae and brother of John. Funeral service took place in Dromore Cathedral Wednesday 20th November 2019 followed by a private family cremation. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for Marie Curie. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle. Walk with me and I will never be alone.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 26, 2019
