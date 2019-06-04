Resources More Obituaries for James MARTIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James MARTIN

The son, daughter and family circle of the late James (Jim) Martin wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev John Farr and Mr Robert Murphy for their prayers and kind words of comfort at the Funeral Service, to the organist Miss Rosemary Steele and sexton Mrs Annie McDonald. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Royal Victoria Hospital, the Carers, District Nurses and Doctors and Staff of Dromara Surgery for all their care and attention. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers attended the funeral or helped in any way. Our sincere thanks to the caterer and staff and to all who helped with the refreshments following the Funeral Service, also to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. Resting were no shadows falls xox