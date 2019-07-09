Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline SHIELDS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline SHIELDS

The husband, children, parents and family circle of the late Jacqueline (Jacqui) Shields wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev Gary Haire for his prayers and kind words of comfort at the Funeral Service and to the organist Mrs. Elizabeth McDonald. Our grateful thanks to the Doctors and Nursing Staff of the Southern Area Hospice for all their care and attention. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of flowers, attended the funeral or helped in any way. Also to John Gamble Funeral Directors Dromore for the caring and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgment will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. 11 Park Hill, Dromore.