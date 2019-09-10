|
|
|
HANNA Isobel. 2nd Anniversary 15th September. In loving memory Mum on your second Anniversary. My heart still aches in sadness, my silent tears still flow, for what it meant to lose you, no-one will ever know, a silent thought a secret tear keeps your memory ever near, death leaves a heartache no-one can heal, love leaves a memory no-one can steal, though absent you are very near, still loved and missed and very dear. Love and miss you to the moon and stars and back. From your loving and devoted daughter Irene, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Jason, Jamie, Chloe and Joel. xoxo
Published in Banbridge Leader on Sept. 10, 2019