SHIELDS Irene Jacqueline (Jacqui). Died June 17th 2019, peacefully at Newry Hospice. Late of 11 Park Hill, Dromore Co Down. Devoted wife of Brian, beloved mother of Dylan, Logan and Chloe. Funeral Service took place in John Gamble's Funeral Home 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ on Friday 21st June followed by interment in Dromore New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice c/o John Gamble Funeral Director (address as above). Will be deeply missed by her sorrowing husband, children, parents Brian and Elizabeth Lemon and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on June 25, 2019
