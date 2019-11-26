Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry McCANDLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry McCANDLESS

Notice Condolences

Henry McCANDLESS Notice
McCANDLESS Henry Fredrick (Harry) Died November 18th 2019 (peacefully) at Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Josephine (Jo) 7, Mourneview Park, Dromore Co Down, much loved father of Maynard, Peter and Amanda, father-in-law of David, loving grand-father of Joanne, Andrew, Stuart and Karen. House and Funeral Private (by his own request). No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -