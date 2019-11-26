|
McCANDLESS Henry Fredrick (Harry) Died November 18th 2019 (peacefully) at Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Josephine (Jo) 7, Mourneview Park, Dromore Co Down, much loved father of Maynard, Peter and Amanda, father-in-law of David, loving grand-father of Joanne, Andrew, Stuart and Karen. House and Funeral Private (by his own request). No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors, 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 26, 2019