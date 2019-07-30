Home

George HAWTHORNE

HAWTHORNE George Thomas. Passed away 22nd July 2019 (peacefully) at Rathfriland Manor Nursing Home, formerly of Dromore, Co. Down. Devoted husband of the late Maureen, loving father to Julie, Sonya and Steven, father-in-law of Graham, brother of Alfie and brother-in-law of Freda and Marlene. Funeral took place on 24th July 2019 in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Lurgan. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be made to Rathfriland Manor Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE (cheques payable to Malcomsons Donation Account) please. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. At Rest.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 30, 2019
