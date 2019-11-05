|
GORMAN
The wife, daughters, sons and family circle of the late George (Geordie) Gorman (R.I.P.) wish to express their sincere thanks to all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sudden bereavement. A special thanks to the Rev Fr Feidhlimidh Magennis for celebrating the Funeral Mass and to Ciaran Scullion for their beautiful music. Our grateful thanks to all the Staff at Mountvale Private Nursing Home Dromore for all their care and attention. Our sincere thanks to all who helped with the refreshments in St Colman's Church Hall following the Funeral Mass. To all who called at the home, telephoned, brought gifts, sent mass and sympathy cards and donations in lieu of flowers, attended the funeral or helped in any way. Also to John Gamble Funeral Director Dromore who carried out the funeral arrangements in a caring and professional manner. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation. 25 Meeting Street, Dromore.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Nov. 5, 2019