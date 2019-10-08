|
|
|
GORMAN George Patrick (Geordie) Died October 5th 2019 (peacefully) at Mountvale Nursing Home in his 96th year. R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of Lily, 25 Meeting Street, Dromore, Co Down and much loved father of Bernie, Ann, Eddie, Gerard, Catherine and Susan. George's remains will be removed from his late residence on today Tuesday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St. Colman's Church Dromore at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors , 7 Meeting Street, Dromore, BT25 1AQ for Mountvale Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund (cheques made payable to John Gamble ). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on Oct. 8, 2019