Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:45
from her late home
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:30
Second Dromara Presbyterian Church
CAMPBELL (nee-Woods) Freda died July 20th 2019 peacefully at Oakridge Care Home in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Billy Campbell late of 5 Begney Road, Dromara, much loved mother of Colin, mother-in-law of Pearl, devoted grandmother of Jade, Chloe, Stephanie and Fiona, dear sister of Wilfie and sister-in-law of Elizabeth. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday 24th July at 12.50pm for Service in Second Dromara Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm followed by a private family Cremation. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Dementia NI. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.
Published in Banbridge Leader on July 23, 2019
