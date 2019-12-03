|
GAMBLE Cecil called home November 30th 2019 (peacefully) at his home 12 Diamond Road, Dromore Co Down. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy much loved father of Ruth, Joy, Miriam and David. Funeral Service will be held in First Dromore Presbyterian Church today Tuesday at 12 Noon followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. House private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7, Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Downs Syndrome Association. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son , sons-in-law Sam and Ian, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Elidh, Jonathan, Madeleine, Finn, Daniel, Maggie and Bea, brothers Jack and David, their families and the entire family circle. Deuteronomy 33: 27
" Underneath are the everlasting arms."
Published in Banbridge Leader on Dec. 3, 2019