Resources More Obituaries for Barbara CORBETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara CORBETT

Notice CORBETT

Barbara (nee Johnston)

The daughter, sons and entire family circle of the late Barbara wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who sympathised with them on the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Thanks to all who called at the home, sent cards, telephoned and to all who attended the funeral or helped in any way, your kindness and support gave us strength at this difficult time. A heartfelt thanks to the Doctors at Dromore Surgery, District Nurses, Domicillary Care Team and the staff at Mountvale Private Nursing Home. Sincere thanks to Capt. Colin Taylor for conducting the Service of Thanksgiving in the church and his comforting words and prayers. To all those who sent donations to Dromore Group Surgery and St John's Parish Church. We are grateful to R.J.Poots and Co for the dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Banbridge Leader on June 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.